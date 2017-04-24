Nigerian man charged with visa fraud ...

Nigerian man charged with visa fraud after phone searched at JFK

13 hrs ago

Taiwo Saka was charged with visa fraud Thursday after JFK airport customs officers earlier this month spotted what looked to be child pornography and videos of terrorist-related beheadings on his cellphone. Saka, 41, wasn't charged in connection to the images, but pleaded not guilty on the visa fraud count filed against him in Brooklyn federal court.

Chicago, IL

