Nigerian man charged with visa fraud after phone searched at JFK
Taiwo Saka was charged with visa fraud Thursday after JFK airport customs officers earlier this month spotted what looked to be child pornography and videos of terrorist-related beheadings on his cellphone. Saka, 41, wasn't charged in connection to the images, but pleaded not guilty on the visa fraud count filed against him in Brooklyn federal court.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
