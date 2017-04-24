Nigerian It Girl Toke Makinwa Dishes ...

Nigerian It Girl Toke Makinwa Dishes On Disastrous Marriage And Nasty Divorce In New Tell-All

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Essence Magazine

In her memoir, 'On Becoming', Toke tells a cautionary tale to women about failed marriage, overcoming "daddy issues" and learning to empower yourself through it all Nigerian media personality, Omotoke Makinwa, or Toke, as she is fondly known to her fans, walks into a New York City hotel and the lunchtime crowd turns to watch as she crosses the lobby. Makinwa has a presence that captivates everyone in her path, leaving even jaded New Yorkers, who rarely focus on any one thing for too long, wondering if maybe a Hollywood A-Lister whose name they have temporarily forgotten has just walked in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,657,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC