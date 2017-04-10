Nigeria: WHO Commends Nigeria's Handl...

Nigeria: WHO Commends Nigeria's Handling of Meningitis Outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has commended Nigeria for its swift response to tackle the meningitis epidemic in some parts of the country. The Country Representative of the organisation in Nigeria, Alemu Wondi, made the commendation in Sokoto on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Thu Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC