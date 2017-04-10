Nigeria: WHO Commends Nigeria's Handling of Meningitis Outbreak
The World Health Organisation, WHO, has commended Nigeria for its swift response to tackle the meningitis epidemic in some parts of the country. The Country Representative of the organisation in Nigeria, Alemu Wondi, made the commendation in Sokoto on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit on the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III.
