Nigeria: Two Killed As Female Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri Mosque
At least two bodies were recovered outside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, early Saturday, after two female suicide bombers attacked worshippers there, officials said. Police said the girls could not gain much access into the targeted mosque.
