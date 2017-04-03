Nigeria: Two Killed As Female Suicide...

Nigeria: Two Killed As Female Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri Mosque

7 hrs ago

At least two bodies were recovered outside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, early Saturday, after two female suicide bombers attacked worshippers there, officials said. Police said the girls could not gain much access into the targeted mosque.

Chicago, IL

