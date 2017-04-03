Nigeria: Two Female Suicide Bombers K...

Nigeria: Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Mosque in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers were killed as worshippers at a mosque in Juddumuri village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, North-east Nigeria, prevented the bombers from infiltrating the mosque, the police have said. According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, "At about 0520hrs, today , two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at juddumuri village, after federal high court.

