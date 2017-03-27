Nigeria to showcase maritime potentia...

Nigeria to showcase maritime potentials in Norway

As part of the measures to attract foreign investors to Nigeria, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency will showcase its potentials at the Norway Shipping week slated for 2017. The Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside made this known when the Norwegian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Mr. Ronny Berg and the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jens-Peter Kjemprud paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos.

