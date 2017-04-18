Nigeria: Three Suicide Bombers Killed...

Nigeria: Three Suicide Bombers Killed in Failed Borno Attack

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Borno Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of three suspected suicide bombers after a foiled attack near Maiduguri. "Information just received indicates, today at about 0510 hours three female suicide bombers attempted to enter Mamanti village in Jere Local Government Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Sat Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC