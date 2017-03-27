Nigeria: 'Suicide Bombing Has Been Re...

Nigeria: 'Suicide Bombing Has Been Reduced Drastically' - Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai said on Sunday that the army had identified one key location of perpetrators of suicide bombings and had destroyed it. The News Agency of Nigeria quoted the Chief of Army Staff as saying in an interview that the "key area" was cleared by troops in conjunction with other security agencies.

Chicago, IL

