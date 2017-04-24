Nigeria: State Security Service in Recruitment Scandal
Nigeria's internal secret service, the State Security Service , is enmeshed in a recruitment scandal following the exposure of a shocking lopsidedness in the composition of the new officers recently absorbed into the agency. The agency commissioned 479 cadet officers after their passing-out parade in Lagos on March 5, at a ceremony attended by the Director-General of the Agency, Lawal Daura, and the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique, air marshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC