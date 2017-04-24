Nigeria: Shocking - Man Shoots Anothe...

Nigeria: Shocking - Man Shoots Another Dead for Blocking His Path

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A gunman has shot dead a young man at a car wash centre located along Sam Ewang Estate, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. A witness said the killer brought his Sienna car to the car wash, and on completion of the wash, approached the man to look for the truck driver to remove the fuel tanker from where it was parked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC