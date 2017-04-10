Nigeria seizes USD 43 million cash stash in Lagos house2 min ago
Nigeria's anti-graft agency seized over USD 43 million in cash during a raid on a Lagos apartment in what it hailed as a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari's war on corruption following a string of setbacks. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said in a statement issued late yesterday it discovered the "humongous" amount of money in an apartment in Ikoyi, an upscale district of Lagos.
