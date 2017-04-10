Nigeria seizes USD 43 million cash stash in Lagos house2 min ago

Nigeria seizes USD 43 million cash st...

Nigeria seizes USD 43 million cash stash in Lagos house

Nigeria's anti-graft agency seized over USD 43 million in cash during a raid on a Lagos apartment in what it hailed as a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari's war on corruption following a string of setbacks. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said in a statement issued late yesterday it discovered the "humongous" amount of money in an apartment in Ikoyi, an upscale district of Lagos.

