Nigeria says 15 suspected Boko Haram fighters shot dead

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Nigeria's military says at least 15 gunmen believed to be Boko Haram Islamic extremists have been shot dead during a battle with soldiers. Spokesman Kinsley Samuel says in a statement that the fighting occurred Thursday morning when the extremists attacked a base in the Sambisa forest in northern Nigeria.

