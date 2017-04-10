Nigeria road safety commander cut hai...

Nigeria road safety commander cut hair of female employees

8 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Nigeria's road safety organisation has disciplined a senior commander after he was filmed punishing female employees by cutting off their long hair. Photos showing the male commander taking a pair of scissors to the women's hair at an inspection parade sparked outrage online.

