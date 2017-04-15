Nigeria rated largest consumer of cha...

Nigeria rated largest consumer of champagne as Drinktec 2017 fair ends

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria has been rated the largest consumer of champagne in the world despite the current economic recession in the country. This was revealed during the just concluded Drinktec 2017 fair in Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC