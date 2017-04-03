Nigeria Pushes to Legalize Illicit Refineries in Restive Delta Oil Region
An oil discharge facility which was used to transfer imported oil from ships at the Atlas Cove depot, is seen damaged after militants from the Niger delta bombed it, in Lagos, Nigeria, Nov. 10, 2016. Nigeria aims to legalize illicit oil refineries in the turbulent Niger Delta region, the vice president's office said Thursday, hoping to bring peace to the production heartland for the crude on which the country relies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC