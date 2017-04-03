Nigeria Pushes to Legalize Illicit Refineries in Restive Delta Oil Region

An oil discharge facility which was used to transfer imported oil from ships at the Atlas Cove depot, is seen damaged after militants from the Niger delta bombed it, in Lagos, Nigeria, Nov. 10, 2016. Nigeria aims to legalize illicit oil refineries in the turbulent Niger Delta region, the vice president's office said Thursday, hoping to bring peace to the production heartland for the crude on which the country relies.

