Nigeria Police to be funded by states if a

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Idris Abubakar, has presented a bill before the National Assembly seeking the deduction of one percent of the total budget of every state in the country to fund the Nigeria Police Force. This was made known yesterday by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, in charge of Finance and Administration, at the Force Headquarters, Mr. Shuaibu Gambo, while interacting with stakeholders in Makurdi.

