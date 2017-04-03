Nigeria: No Earthquake At Lagos Airpo...

Nigeria: No Earthquake At Lagos Airport - Minister

Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika yesterday explained that the vibrations experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, two days ago, was not a structural issue but as a result of the unlatched doors where the coolers that have just been put into use are housed.

Chicago, IL

