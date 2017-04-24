Nigeria needs a president who sees ev...

Nigeria needs a president who sees every part of the country as his own - Ekweremadu

DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said that the bitter quest for the presidency by the various ethnic extractions of the country would continue until Nigeria has a President who sees every part of the country as his or her constituency. According to him, a President who is committed to reuniting what he described as a highly polarised nation and reawaken the giant in all parts thereof will end the recurring cries of marginalization among various ethnic groups of the country, adding that the President Nigeria needs must ensure that people are not mistreated on grounds of their electoral choices or where they come from.

Chicago, IL

