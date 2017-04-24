Nigeria: NAF Fighter Jets Destroys Insurgents Artillery in Sambisa
Nigerian Air Force fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa forest by insurgents. Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air force, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.
