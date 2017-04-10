Nigeria: 'Missing' Petrol Scandal - Four NNPC Top Officials Get Letters of Compulsory Retirement

Four top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Tuesday received their letters directing them to proceed on compulsory retirement over the missing petrol scandal, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES. On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES published an exclusive report that the Managing Director of the NNPC Retail, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and three other top officials were asked to resign their appointment.

