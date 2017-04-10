Nigeria: 'Missing' Petrol Scandal - Four NNPC Top Officials Get Letters of Compulsory Retirement
Four top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Tuesday received their letters directing them to proceed on compulsory retirement over the missing petrol scandal, multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES. On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES published an exclusive report that the Managing Director of the NNPC Retail, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and three other top officials were asked to resign their appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC