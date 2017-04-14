Nigeria marks 3 years since schoolgir...

Nigeria marks 3 years since schoolgirlsa mass abduction

Read more: The Republic

Nigerians on Friday marked three years since the mass abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls by Boko Haram extremists amid anger that government efforts to negotiate their freedom appear to have stalled. Activists were rallying in the capital, Abuja, and commercial hub Lagos to urge President Muhammadu Buhari's government to do more to free the nearly 200 schoolgirls who remain captive.

Chicago, IL

