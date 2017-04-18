Nigeria: Many Killed in Clash in Oku Iboku

Gunmen suspected to have been mobilised by the people of Ikot Offiong in Odukpani local government area of Cross River State have again unleashed terror on the citizens of Oku Iboku in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom state with dozens of people killed on the waterways that serve as boundary between the two sister states. THISDAY checks revealed that twelve corpses of those murdered have been recovered while many are yet to be seen in the attack recorded on Friday.

