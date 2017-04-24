Nigeria loses $850m to gas flaring in 2015- DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources said that Nigeria, the ninth largest gas producing nation in the world, lost over 850 million dollars to gas flaring in 2015. Mrs Pat Maseli, Deputy Director, Head, Upstream, DPR, gave the statistics at the just concluded 10th Annual Sub-Saharan Africa Oil and Gas Conference in Houston, Texas, U.S. This is according to a statement made available to the Newsmen, in Lagos on Sunday by Mr Sonny Oputa, Chairman, Energy Corporate African, the organiser of the conference.
