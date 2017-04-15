Nigeria: Govt to Commence Registratio...

Nigeria: Govt to Commence Registration Oa f Unemployed Citizens

A statement released, Monday, by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, said the registration was aimed at collecting up-to-date data of unemployed Nigerians. Mr. Onwuliri said the registration was in compliance with NDE's mandate to obtain and maintain a data bank on unemployment and vacancies in the country.

