Nigeria: Electoral Body Staff Indicted in Scandal Refund Bribe Money - Chairman
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share. The INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|11 hr
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC