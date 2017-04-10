Nigeria: Electoral Body Staff Indicte...

Nigeria: Electoral Body Staff Indicted in Scandal Refund Bribe Money - Chairman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share. The INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... 11 hr Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Ferguson
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC