Nigeria: Electoral Body Staff Indicted in Scandal Refund Bribe Money - Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share. The INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.

