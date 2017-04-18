Nigeria charges 53 with 'unlawful ass...

Nigeria charges 53 with 'unlawful assembly' for celebrating LGBTQ wedding

Read more: Jurist

The men were arrested last Saturday, and were released on bail after sentencing. The defendants claim they were at a birthday party, not a wedding, and various human rights groups have come out in their defense.

Chicago, IL

