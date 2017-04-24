Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with recovered loot - Reps, NLC
THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and some concerned members of the House of Representatives have expressed optimism that with the revelation so far made on recovered money, the country could fund its annual budget without recourse to external borrowing. Some members of the House, specifically, argued that if necessary policy measures were put in place through domestication of treaties with developed countries that have served as safe havens for stolen funds and enforcement of extant laws on anti-corruption, Nigeria could recover more looted funds to drive the budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC