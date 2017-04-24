Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with rec...

Nigeria can fund 2017 budget with recovered loot - Reps, NLC

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and some concerned members of the House of Representatives have expressed optimism that with the revelation so far made on recovered money, the country could fund its annual budget without recourse to external borrowing. Some members of the House, specifically, argued that if necessary policy measures were put in place through domestication of treaties with developed countries that have served as safe havens for stolen funds and enforcement of extant laws on anti-corruption, Nigeria could recover more looted funds to drive the budget.

