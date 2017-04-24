Nigeria auto industry held down by po...

Nigeria auto industry held down by policy inconsistency-BKG Boss

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu has stated that the Nigerian automotive sector has been held down by policy inconsistency, and other factors and called on the Federal Government to address the problems without delay. Mr. Agwu who was speaking at the opening of the Lagos Motor Show on Wednesday said "This is indeed a seriously challenging time in the Automotive Industry in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC