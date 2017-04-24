Nigeria: Another Nigerian Lawmaker At...

Nigeria: Another Nigerian Lawmaker Attacked By Irate Mob, House Ransacked

About one week after protesters attacked lawmakers and other public officials at a political event in Katsina, another lawmaker has been attacked. Protesters on Sunday disrupted a political gathering convened by a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Gololo , in his ancestral Gololo village of Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

