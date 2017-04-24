Nigeria: a Buhari Seeks Approval for ...

Nigeria: a Buhari Seeks Approval for $6.4 Billion China, World Bank Loans

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, again sought the approval of the National Assembly for the federal government to secure about $6.4 billion dollar loans from the World Bank and China to fund infrastructural objectives across the country and combat polio outbreak in the North-East. In a letter separately read by Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Mr. Buhari sought approval to borrow a total of $5.851 billion from China to fund Nigeria's railway projects.

