Nigeria: 53 Charged for 'Same-Sex Marriage 'Conspiracy'

Nigerian prosecutors have charged 53 people for allegedly witnessing a same-sex marriage, which is punishable by 10 years in prison in the socially conservative West African country. Police in the northern state of Kaduna arrested the accused on April 15, Nigeria's Premium Times reported.

Chicago, IL

