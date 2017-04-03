Nigeria: 2 Suicide Bombers Dead in a Failed Attack On Mosque
The Borno Police Command in Maiduguri said on Saturday that two suspected female suicide bombers died when one them detonated the Improvised Explosive Devise on her. The police said worshippers at Juddumari mosque in Maiduguri noticed the suspects and stopped them from attacking the worshippers in the mosque during the early morning prayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC