Nigeria: 13 Killed in Yet Another Attack in Southern Kaduna

No fewer than 13 persons were reportedly killed at the weekend in Asso village, Jama'a Local Government Area in the southern part of Kaduna State after suspected herdsmen attacked the community. The incident, according to a source in the village, occurred about 7.30 p.m. on Saturday when the herdsmen in large numbers invaded the community and started shooting sporadically.

Chicago, IL

