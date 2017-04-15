NASS urged to work, stop entertaining Nigerians
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mallam Yusuf Olu, has condemned what he described as the ongoing in-fighting among the political elites, particularly in the National Assembly. He said: "What should be the main focus of the elites should be how they will tackle all the various challenges facing Nigerians rather than entertaining the masses with their various actions in the polity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC