Najee, Joss Stone storming Nigeria for Runway Jazz concert 2017

TWO Grammy award-winners, American saxophonist, Najee and UK singer cum songwriter, Joss Stone will be storming Nigeria, on Sunday, April 30, to headline this year's Runway Jazz concert, holding at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual fashion and music show will bring the two international artistes together in what is an unprecedented pairing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.