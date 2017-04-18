Najee, Joss Stone storming Nigeria fo...

Najee, Joss Stone storming Nigeria for Runway Jazz concert 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

TWO Grammy award-winners, American saxophonist, Najee and UK singer cum songwriter, Joss Stone will be storming Nigeria, on Sunday, April 30, to headline this year's Runway Jazz concert, holding at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual fashion and music show will bring the two international artistes together in what is an unprecedented pairing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC