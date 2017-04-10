My election into CAF exco has liberated Nigerian football - Pinnick

Still basking in the euphoria of his dramatic election into the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football , president of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick says his ascendancy has liberated Nigerian football. Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Pinnick said he decided to take the bull by the horns by contesting that election because of his belief that getting into CAF will be a huge plus for Nigerian football.

