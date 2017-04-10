My election into CAF exco has liberated Nigerian football - Pinnick
Still basking in the euphoria of his dramatic election into the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football , president of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick says his ascendancy has liberated Nigerian football. Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Pinnick said he decided to take the bull by the horns by contesting that election because of his belief that getting into CAF will be a huge plus for Nigerian football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC