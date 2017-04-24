Mob attacks and revolutionary mind-sets

IN Nigeria, public lynching is often the consequence of mass frustration at an unjust system. Mobs frequently take the law into their own hands and jungle justice is far too often the only recourse of the poor when the institutions meant to guaranty law and order or fight injustice are themselves compromised.

Chicago, IL

