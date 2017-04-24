Kumuyi, Muoka counsel Nigerians not to despair

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of economic hardship the country was currently facing. Rather, the man of God argued that Nigerians must reflect on the significance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in all their dealings and keep faith with God believing that these are trials aimed at srengthening our re-solve to confront challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.