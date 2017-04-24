Kene Mkparu: The man who left lucrati...

Kene Mkparu: The man who left lucrative job in Europe to populate Nigeria with cinemas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Does he regret not being a doctor?Kene Mkparu shocked his friends and family when he dumped a lucrative job as General Manager of a big cinema chain in the United Kingdom to return to Nigeria to take a chance on Nigeria's fledgling cinema entertainment business which had been dismissed by many as unprofitable. Many believe that Nigerian cinema culture died long agowhat inspired you to get involved in what many believed was hopeless? My inspiration stems from my knowledge of history of the early explorers who came to Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC