Justice Ngwuta pleads not guilty to fresh charges, as CCT begins hearing July 12

The Federal Government, on Thursday, docked Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, on fresh 8-count corruption charge. Ngwuta, who is equally facing another 18-count criminal charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was endorsed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

