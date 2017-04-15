IMF says Nigeria economy needs urgent...

IMF says Nigeria economy needs urgent reform, no FX curbs

The International Monetary Fund warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market. The document, a report from IMF staff which Reuters saw an earlier version of last month, outlines a raft of failings in Nigeria's handling of Africa's largest economy and could affect talks over at least $1.4 billion in international loans.

