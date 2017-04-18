IGP seeks Nigerians' support in anti-corruption fight
The Inspector-General of Police , Mr Ibrahim Idris, has called on Nigerians, especially the youth, to join the force in its renewed determination to stem the tide of corruption in the country. Idris made the call on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at the launch of a partnership on an anti-corruption advocacy project between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC