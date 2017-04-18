IGP seeks Nigerians' support in anti-...

IGP seeks Nigerians' support in anti-corruption fight

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Inspector-General of Police , Mr Ibrahim Idris, has called on Nigerians, especially the youth, to join the force in its renewed determination to stem the tide of corruption in the country. Idris made the call on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at the launch of a partnership on an anti-corruption advocacy project between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation .

