IFI hosts World Interior Design Congress in Nigeria

In a bid to internationalize the activities of designers in Africa, the International Federation of Interior Designers and Architects in conjunction with The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria have conclude arrangements to host the 2017 edition of IFI World Design Congress and its 28th General Assembly coming up November 9 - 12, 2017 in Lagos. IDAN, which is the professional body for Interior Designers and related industry support in Nigeria, won the bid to host the event at the 2015 General Assembly decided in Gwangju, South Korea.

