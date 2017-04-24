I did warn that Nigeria was being returned to 1984 - Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the expulsion of State House Correspondent, Olalekan Adetayo, from the Presidential Villa, Abuja, describing it as "sign of what is to come from a dictatorial government that desires that the media must only tell Nigerians what it wants them to hear and nothing more." The governor, who noted that he warned Nigerians of the emerging dictatorship of the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress government, said; "Even though the Punch Correspondent was recalled yesterday, owing to public outcry, the dangerous message of intolerance to freedom of expression and of the press was passed loud and clear."
