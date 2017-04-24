Hi-Impact planet: Redefining theme re...

Hi-Impact planet: Redefining theme resort in Nigeria

SITTING on 185,000 square metres land space on Kilometre 12, Lagos-Ibadan Express way is a theme resort that can compete with any in the world as it was conceived by those who have been involved in entertainment shows in Europe, America and Dubai. Hi-Impact Planet has become a destination for the family presenting a world-class amusement park with thrilling outdoor rides and exciting indoor games positioned for children, teenagers and the whole family to have a fun-filled experience.

