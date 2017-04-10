Herdsmen attacks: FG not doing enough to protect Nigerians-Sen Bassey

He has also accused the National Boundary Commission of being responsible for the for the constant communal clashes between the people of Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State and the neighbouring community from Akwa Ibom State. Senator Bassey who represents Cross River South senatorial district in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja lamented that innocent souls were being lost on daily basis as a result of onslaught on innocent Nigerians and communities by the herdsmen.

