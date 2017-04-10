Gunmen kill 3 policemen, 2 community leaders, abduct 4 in Lagos

L agos State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three of its men and two community leaders by unidentified gunmen at Oko-Asagun village in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State. Lagos Police Command's Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said the policemen were taken by surprise.

