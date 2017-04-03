Ford Ranger returns to North America,...

Ford Ranger returns to North America, conquers Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

F ord is bringing back the Ranger midsize pickup truck to its North American vehicle lineup in 2019. The Ford Ranger is currently the 2016 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association Pick-up of the Year proving the model has managed to achieve popularity across the globe due to its impressive range of technologies, bold design and outstanding capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC