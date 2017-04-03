Ford Ranger returns to North America, conquers Nigeria
F ord is bringing back the Ranger midsize pickup truck to its North American vehicle lineup in 2019. The Ford Ranger is currently the 2016 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association Pick-up of the Year proving the model has managed to achieve popularity across the globe due to its impressive range of technologies, bold design and outstanding capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC