Five arrested as Nigeria foils ISIS-linked Boko Haram plot against UK and US embassies
Nigerian security forces say they have foiled a plot by ISIS-linked Boko Haram militants to bomb the UK and US embassies in the capital Abuja. The Department of State Services announced that it had arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in the thwarted plot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC