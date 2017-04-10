Five arrested as Nigeria foils ISIS-l...

Five arrested as Nigeria foils ISIS-linked Boko Haram plot against UK and US embassies

Nigerian security forces say they have foiled a plot by ISIS-linked Boko Haram militants to bomb the UK and US embassies in the capital Abuja. The Department of State Services announced that it had arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in the thwarted plot.

