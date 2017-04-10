Fire destroys Sokoto old market

Fire destroys Sokoto old market

Goods worth millions of Naira were on Friday night destroyed by fire at a section of the Sokoto Old Market. The Head of Operations, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr Mustapha Mohammed,said that " the inferno started at around 9pm yesterday ".

